ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.K. Court Opens Door for Julian Assange Extradition to U.S., Overturning Earlier Ruling

By Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eMc3_0dJCv4Ap00

A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court’s decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system.

The High Court in London ruled that U.S. assurances were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely and directed a lower court judge to send the extradition request to Britain’s interior minister for review. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who oversees law enforcement in the U.K., will make the final decision on whether to extradite Assange.

“There is no reason why this court should not accept the assurances as meaning what they say,” the High Court ruling stated. “There is no basis for assuming that the USA has not given the assurances in good faith.”

Assange’s fiancé, Stella Moris, called the decision a “grave miscarriage of justice” and said Assange’s lawyers would seek to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.

“We will fight,” Moris said outside court, where supporters gathered with banners demanding Assange’s release. “Every generation has an epic fight to fight and this is ours, because Julian represents the fundamentals of what it means to live in a free society,” she said.

Assange, 50, is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison. The High Court ordered that he remain in custody pending the outcome of the extradition case.

In January, a lower court judge refused the U.S. request to extradite Assange to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on health grounds, saying the Australian citizen was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

The United States appealed, challenging the notion that Assange’s mental health made him too vulnerable to withstand the U.S. judicial system. James Lewis, a lawyer for the U.S. government, said Assange “has no history of serious and enduring mental illness” and does not meet the threshold of being so ill that he cannot resist harming himself.

U.S. authorities have told British judges that if Assange is extradited for prosecution, he would be eligible to serve any U.S. prison sentence he receives in his native Australia. The authorities also said he wouldn’t be held at the supermax penitentiary in Florence, Colorado, the highest-security prison in the United States.

The U.S. has indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, although Lewis said “the longest sentence ever imposed for this offense is 63 months.”

Since WikiLeaks began publishing classified documents more than a decade ago, Assange has become a flashpoint figure.

Some see him as a dangerous secret-spiller who endangered the lives of informers and others who helped the U.S. in war zones. Others say WikiLeaks shone a light on official malfeasance that governments want to keep secret.

American prosecutors say Assange unlawfully helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk. Lawyers for Assange argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment freedom of speech protections for publishing documents that exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange has been in prison since he was arrested in April 2019 for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years holed up inside Ecuador’s Embassy in London. Assange sought protection in the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Star Sues ABC Over Vaccine Mandate

Ingo Rademacher, a long-running actor on General Hospital, is now suing ABC after being dismissed from the soap for his refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19. According to a complaint filed on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the network refused to accommodate his religious objections. ABC is among many employers in the entertainment industry and beyond now mandating vaccines for its workers. Rademacher says he requested a religious exemption to the mandate only to be subjected to “half an hour of cross-examination about his religious beliefs.” He claims he has a right to “bodily integrity” as well as a right to “informational...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler’s Sean Payton Movie Turns Bounties Suspension Into Family Comedy

If there was still any question whether the Kevin James-starring film about NFL coach Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal would take the situation seriously, the trailer for Netflix’s Home Team, which dropped Tuesday, cleared that up. Produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, Home Team makes a family comedy out of the late 2000s Bountygate scandal, in which the NFL leveled some of the most severe punishment in the league’s history after it was discovered the Saints were paying bonuses for injuring other team’s players. Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season. And that is where the...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Eat the Cat, Production Banner Behind ‘Chucky,’ Taps Leah Duncan as Director of Development (Exclusive)

Eat the Cat, the production banner run by Channel Zero showrunner and The Act co-creator Nick Antosca and partner Alex Hedlund, has tapped Leah Duncan as director of development. In the newly created role, Duncan will be charged with overseeing day-to-day development needs and further building out the already robust slate of TV and film projects. The company is currently behind the No. 1 new cable scripted series of the year, Chucky, which they produced alongside creator Don Mancini. Duncan was most recently director of development at Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment, where she worked in features and television. Prior...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Supreme Court to rule on investigation into ‘hooded men’ case

The Supreme Court in London will rule later on whether the Police Service of Northern Ireland is sufficiently independent to carry out an investigation into the case of the “hooded men”.The seven justices will also rule on the lawfulness of the PSNI’s decision to discontinue a probe into the 1971 case.The 14 hooded men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques when they were interned without trial by the Army The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise and deprived of sleep, food and water.They were also thrown from helicopters...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Reason.com

Why Aren't Journalists Howling About the Assange Prosecution?

On this Monday's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie dive into inflation, civil asset forfeiture, and the extradition of Julian Assange. Discussed in the show:. 1:36: Julian Assange and freedom of the press. 17:15: Inflation and the Biden administration. 32:39: Weekly Listener Question: I live...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Police wait for Supreme Court ruling on investigations into events in Troubles

Senior officers are waiting for a Supreme Court  ruling on whether the Police Service of Northern Ireland is sufficiently independent to carry out investigations into two events during the Troubles in Ulster half a century ago.Seven justices based in London heard arguments, at a Supreme Court hearing in June, relating to proposed police investigations into the killing of a Catholic woman in 1972 and the treatment of 12 people, who have become known as the “hooded men”, detained in 1971.Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows were asked to consider issues relating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Chelsea Manning
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Asylum seeker employment ban should be lifted, says government’s migration advisory body

The ban on work for asylum seekers in the UK should be lifted, the government’s migration advisory body has said, one week after the Home Office concluded that the policy should remain.In its annual report, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) calls on ministers to review the policy, saying there was “clear evidence” of the “harm” the employment ban causes, and “little evidence” that it was aware of that it provides significant benefits.Currently, asylum seekers in the UK are banned from working. Those who have been waiting for a decision for more than 12 months can apply for the right to...
IMMIGRATION
MSNBC

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Appellate Court#Uk#British#American#The High Court#The U K Supreme Court#Australian
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
Washington Post

Release Trump’s financial records to House, in accord with Jan. 6 ruling, congressional lawyers urge appeals court

Years of former president Donald Trump’s financial records should be turned over to a House committee overseeing presidential ethics and disclosure laws, just as a court ruled last week that Trump’s White House records should be given to a panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, attorneys for Congress urged a federal appeals court Monday.
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy