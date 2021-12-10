Man dead after being hit by a 18-wheeler on the North Loop (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

A man lost his life after getting struck by an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon on the North Loop.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident caused all mainlanes westbound on the North Loop at TC Jester to shut down, but the scene was later cleared and the lanes reopened to traffic.

