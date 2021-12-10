ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man dead after being hit by a 18-wheeler on the North Loop (Houston, TX)

 5 days ago

A man lost his life after getting struck by an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon on the North Loop.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident caused all mainlanes westbound on the North Loop at TC Jester to shut down, but the scene was later cleared and the lanes reopened to traffic.

December 10, 2021

