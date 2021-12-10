ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US authorities win their latest bid to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

By Laura Smith-Spark, Claudia Rebaza, CNN
WRAL
 5 days ago

CNN — US authorities have won their bid to overturn a judge's ruling that WikiLeaks founder...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
protocol.com

Julian Assange will likely be coming to the US for trial soon

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will likely be extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States to face trial under the Espionage Act after losing an appeal to prevent his forced removal in a U.K. high court today. Today's ruling overturned a lower court judge's decision to prevent extradition on...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
Newsweek

Mitch McConnell Hated Donald Trump More than He Loved Being Majority Leader

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On December 15, the day after the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden as the next president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky quietly told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he planned to acknowledge that former Vice President Biden had won the presidency. That was before he had an epic conversation with Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Australian#Wral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy