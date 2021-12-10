ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

U.S. surgeon general declares ‘youth mental health crisis’ amid COVID

By Rose Wong
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYeOI_0dJCumhD00
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy takes questions from the media after a Dec. 6 visit to the King/Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles to discuss the importance of protecting youth mental health during the pandemic. [ DAMIAN DOVARGANES | AP ]

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory on Tuesday to address the “youth mental health crisis” exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is rare for the nation’s top physician to issue such an advisory, reserved for significant public health challenges that demand the nation’s immediate attention. The surgeon general’s 56-page report on the mental health of U.S. teens says it’s time to recognize and address that crisis.

The national average of weekly emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts among teens jumped nearly 40 percent in February and March this year compared to the same months in 2019. The report attributed the recent decline in mental health to the pandemic’s high death toll, economic instability, isolation from friends and family, and a pervasive sense of fear that marked the turn of the decade.

“It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place,” Murthy wrote in the report.

While the pandemic intensified the mental health issues affecting children and teens, the surgeon general makes it clear that COVID-19 did not create them. The report cites a 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that found 1 in 3 high school students and half of female students reported “persistent feelings of sadness and loneliness” — an increase of 40 percent from 2009 to 2019.

Social media and popular culture bear responsibility, the report states, bombarding teens with messages telling them they’re “not good looking enough, popular enough, smart enough, or rich enough.” The surgeon general urges social media companies, whose business models are designed to maximize user engagement time, to prioritize the public’s health and well-being during product development, “even at the expense of engagement, scale, and profit.”

Slow progress addressing the myriad social crises — climate change, income inequality, racial injustice and inequity, gun violence and the opioid epidemic — also contributes to poor mental health among young people, the report states.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg said it has seen a 35 percent increase in referrals to mental health services between March 2020 and now compared to the previous two-year period. Meanwhile, suicide attempts and reported eating disorder symptoms among hospital patients doubled in the same period, said Jennifer Katzenstein, the hospital’s director of psychology, neuropsychology and social work.

Katzenstein said the surgeon general’s advisory is a critical opportunity to bring youth mental health to the forefront of community conversations.

“We need to not let mental health slip away as we focus so much on physical health during COVID-19,” she said.

The surgeon general’s report lists eight recommendations for how educators and school districts can help mitigate youth mental illness, such as educating staff on how to recognize behavioral changes among students that indicate mental health needs; expanding evidence-based social and emotional learning programs; and encouraging students and families to enroll in health care plans that ensure coverage of behavioral health services.

The Pinellas County School District has already implemented those recommendations, said Donna Sicilian, executive director of student services.

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure the mental wellness of our students,” Sicilian said. “I feel confident we’re continuing on the right track.”

The report cites the American School Counselor Association’s recommendation that schools should have one counselor per 250 students, yet the national average is one counselor per 425. Sicilian said the ratio at Pinellas schools is one counselor or nurse with mental health training per 197 students.

The Hillsborough County School District also implemented the surgeon general’s recommendations before the advisory, said Erin Maloney, department manager of media outreach. This year, the district launched its mobile response team, she said, replacing law enforcement officers with a team of licensed mental health clinicians to help students in crisis during school hours.

“Our district has had a laser-like focus on providing mental health supports since the pandemic began,” Maloney said.

The report also has a list of recommendations for health systems to better support youth mental health, such as routinely screening children for mental health challenges and risk factors, and educating families about their role in child development.

While providers are doing their best, Katzenstein said, the ongoing shortage of behavioral health providers — a problem that especially affects Florida — has made it difficult to increase the scale of mental health programs and patients’ access to services.

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officers and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

How to maximize your ‘health span’

We’re living longer on average, but the number of years we’re healthy hasn’t kept up. This lagging “health span” translates into more time living with serious illness and disabilities at the end of our lives. This can have significant repercussions for our retirements. Some of...
HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

The bottom line on high rent | Letters

DeSantis budget has $355M for affordable housing | Dec. 14. Let’s do Florida’s affordable housing math. A new research report finds that more than half of Florida renters are paying over 30 percent of their income for rent. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed $355 million for affordable housing. Assuming a subsidy of $100,000 per unit, 3,550 affordable units would be built. Millions of Florida households will be left out. Why? Poor builder productivity, high land and construction costs, as well as government regulations, fees, density requirements and more. Florida has an affordable housing crisis. It’s time to join the fight.
HOUSE RENT
Tampa Bay Times

Aquaculture benefits Florida and our oceans | Column

Offshore aquaculture should not be developed in Florida without rigorously responsible management plans. These should be woven together with science-based technologies to help ensure environmental sustainability to minimize potentially negative impacts to our treasured ocean and coastal ecosystems. The great news is that the bipartisan Advancing the Quality and Understanding of American Aquaculture (AQUAA) Act in Congress, coupled with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s new Aquaculture Opportunity Area Atlas for the Gulf of Mexico, provide the foundation for such a plan. It includes three locations in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Pinellas County, FL
Society
Tampa Bay Times

Ken Welch’s ‘community conversations’ prepare his administration — White House visit

ST. PETERSBURG — The mayor-elect’s “Community Conversations” happened just in time for his invitation to the White House. Ken Welch hosted the third and last of the public forms held to solicit feedback for his upcoming administration from Washington, D.C. the night before he was invited to meet with senior officials and Cabinet secretaries. He spent Tuesday morning before his big day of meetings reading the language of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and the Build Back Better agenda, which prioritizes affordable housing — a big concern from the campaign trail and voiced during those community conversations.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Systems#Health Crisis#Mental Health Services
Tampa Bay Times

How many newly elected officials and candidates were ‘involved’ in the Capitol riot?

A PolitiFact reader forwarded us an emailed claim from a leading Democratic fundraising committee that piqued our interest. The email, sent by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on behalf of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, read: “At least 10 people involved in the Capitol riots were just elected to state and local office. At least FIVE more are running for Congress.”
PROTESTS
Tampa Bay Times

December super tornadoes? The climate is changing. | Letters

As I see news of the devastation caused by these supercell tornadoes in December — and sit here in Florida, where we are in the path of hurricanes that grow more monstrous by the year — the words blaring in my mind, heart and soul are: climate change. This is what climate change looks like. And while no one can say for sure whether any one given weather event is the direct result of climate change, surely any adult knows that the climate is changing. And we’d better start saying its name and talking about it when these things happen. And we’d better start changing our choices and behavior, right now.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough to extend south county growth moratorium

A two-year growth moratorium in southern Hillsborough County, scheduled to end Dec. 31, is poised for an extension. Hillsborough County commissioners on Tuesday voted to schedule public hearings for early next year to continue the moratorium on rezoning applications in the largely rural areas of Wimauma and Balm until legal challenges to the county’s land plans are resolved.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Tampa Bay Times

Don CeSar seeks approval for construction of conference center

The owners of the Don CeSar Hotel are hoping to construct a 10,000-square-foot conference center on the north side of the hotel’s property. Residents in surrounding neighborhoods oppose the development, citing increased traffic and public safety concerns. The issue is set to be considered by the St. Pete Beach...
LIFESTYLE
Tampa Bay Times

Writer, 100, loved words and helping people find them

Bill Carrigan had a way with words, and most of the time, that way was his own. He labored over each thought, wrestled with every detail, inspected (then reinspected) for accuracy, clarity and tone. He collected words and carried them with him for decades, including Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s The Wreck of the Hesperus, which he learned in the fourth grade.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Global growth firm moving HQ to Tampa, pledges ‘hundreds of local jobs’

A global expansion services company has picked Tampa for its new corporate headquarters. HSP Group, founded in Naples in 2020 and with offices in New York, London, Barcelona and other cities, expects to create “hundreds of local jobs” in the next three years, according to an announcement by the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. The company will move into a co-working space and begin hiring locally in early 2022.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin

Just over a month after the beloved Winter the Dolphin died, Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced it has been selected by the National Marine Fisheries Service to be the forever home for a new rescued male dolphin. He arrived at the aquarium at 4 a.m. today. The 2-year-old bottlenose dolphin is...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Latinx? How about just using ‘Latin,’ a perfectly good word? | Letters

‘Latinx’ is not effective with Hispanic voters | Another voice, Dec. 9. It has not ceased to surprise me how unnecessarily challenging it has been to use an appropriate term to describe those who are from a Latin culture. In Spanish, anything pertaining to Latin culture or background (which, by the way, originates in the Roman Empire and its actual Latin language) is described as either “latino” or “latina,” not capitalized, because demonyms are not capitalized in Spanish. The gender distinction is a basic Romance language characteristic, not used only to distinguish male or female, but also objects or concepts, that by convention are assigned a gender — for example, “musica latina” (Latin music ) or “sabor latino” (Latin flavor). In English, such a distinction does not exist.
SOCIETY
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
51K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy