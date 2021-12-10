News update from FOX Carolina

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FOX Carolina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run...

chautauquatoday.com

Update: Missing teen is located

Jamestown Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who's been missing since noon-time Sunday. On the department's Facebook page, police say 14-year-old Lukas Davis is 5'6" tall and 150 pounds. He is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. Lukas was last seen wearing a dark blue Champion hoodie, blue jeans, and Jordan sneakers. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7536.
JAMESTOWN, NY
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Suspect accused of shooting NC trooper dies following chase

YANCEY COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Yancey County Sheriff's Office announced that the suspect accused of shooting a North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper died following a chase on Tuesday night. Yancey County deputies said they responded to the Newdale area to help once the suspect entered their county. According to...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
New York Post

Man confesses to murder on Facebook Live before killing ex-wife, himself

A Maryland man gunned down his former girlfriend in Baltimore then murdered his ex-wife and confessed to killings on Facebook Live before shooting himself. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend, Tara Labang, Saturday afternoon while outside the Columbia apartment building of his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black, according to the chilling clip.
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide in Cockeysville area

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead inside a home in Cockeysville. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Padonia Road and set up what they initially called a barricade situation before they went inside the home at least two hours later and discovered the couple.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
FOX Carolina

Troopers: 3 dead after crash in Newberry County on Hwy. 34

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Three people have died after a crash on Hwy. 34, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened on Friday at 3 p.m. on Hwy. 34 near Hwy. 121. According to troopers, both vehicles were traveling on Hwy. 34 when...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WTAJ

Police: Two teens may have planned school shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa, (AP) — Authorities say they believe two teenagers arrested on conspiracy and other charges after a trespassing incident at a western Pennsylvania high school may have been planning a shooting at the school.  Logan Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township and Preston Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, were charged as adults in Cambria […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
The Independent

‘He was very sorrowful’: FedEx driver caught dumping packages blames grief as $25k worth of goods lost

A delivery driver accused of dumping more than $25,000 (£18,800) worth of FedEx packages into a ravine was “sorrowful”, authorities in Blount County, Alabama, have said.Deandre Rayshaun Charleston was named as the 22-year-old driver accused of dumping almost 400 packages, not far from the town of Hayden, on Friday.He was said to have dumped parcels between 17 and 23 November because his family were dealing with grief at the time, said Blount County sheriff Mark Moon, and did not want to deliver them. FedEx were forced to recover the packages – of which 250 did not reach their final destination...
FOX Carolina

Two Upstate men receive long prison sentence for drive-by shooting death

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two Upstate men have received prison sentences for a deadly drive-by shooting in Gaffney, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office. According to the office, 23-year-old Jermaine Jefferies Jr. will serve every day of the 30-year sentence. Jefferies plead guilty to murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on September 19, 2019, according to the office.
GAFFNEY, SC
WGN News

2 die in fiery high-speed crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO – Two men are dead after a speeding car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Foster. Both […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Passenger dies in crash after driver goes wrong way on interstate

NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a passenger sadly passed away in a head-on crash in Newberry County Thursday night. The crash happened along I-26 in the westbound lane near the 84 mile marker around 9:22 p.m., according to troopers. A driver in a Honda was heading west on I-26 when a Hyundai traveling in the wrong direction hit them head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
wrfalp.com

Fatal Car Accident in Lakewood Under Investigation

Officials are investigating the cause of a fatal accident in the village of Lakewood Friday night. The Lakewood Fire Department posted on social media that they were called to a vehicle fire near the Lakewood Community Dog Park just before 9pm Friday. Crews found a pick-up truck on fire 30 yards off the road in a wooded area with electrical wires down.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Tribune-Review

Police warning Hempfield, Greensburg and North Huntingdon residents of recent surge in vehicle, home break-ins

Police are warning residents in several Westmoreland County communities, including Greensburg, Hempfield and North Huntingdon, about a recent surge in vehicle and home break-ins. On Friday, state police released photographs taken from residential security cameras of people who are suspected of looking for unlocked cars and trucks in the vicinity...
GREENSBURG, PA
FOX Carolina

Police find missing Greenville 10-year-old

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 10 year old who went missing our of Greenville has been found safe, according to the Greenville Police Department. Trenton Burgess was found safe overnight, according to the department. Officers said Burgess was last seen on Monday around 10:00 p.m. along Spartanburg Street. Burgess...
GREENVILLE, SC
bigblueunbiased.com

Person Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident in Lakewood

The most freaking news is here the death of one person which has been shivering news and should be updated for all of you to get the real updates and also the part. So according to the statement there was one person who has been dead in a motor vehicle accident which took place on nighttime of the day of Saturday.
LAKEWOOD, NY

