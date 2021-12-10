ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Dune,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘West Side Story’ make AFI’s 2021 top 10

By Associated Press
Lowell Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Film Institute lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” among the year’s 10 best films....

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
People

West Side Story Remake Praised by Critics: 'Spielberg Topped the Original'

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake has critics swooning. The film screened for the first time on Monday and critics were quick to share their reactions on social media afterward, including Entertainment Weekly's Leah Greenblatt, who tweeted, "Nobody needed to mess with #WestSideStory but Steven Spielberg went and did it and dammit it's really good, great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to to see in everything."
MOVIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coda#Afi#Dune#West Side Story#Academy Awards#Ap#Sony Pictures Television
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Between ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Spider-Man,’ J.K. Simmons Continues to Win the ‘Perfect Casting’ Game

Though it would take three decades for “Being the Ricardos” writer-director Aaron Sorkin to cast J.K. Simmons in something Sorkin wrote, the filmmaker well remembers when the urge first came to him. “He was an understudy in my first play ‘A Few Good Men,’ back in 1990,” Sorkin told IndieWire of the now widely esteemed actor, “And I got a call from the stage manager just to alert me that he was going on at a Wednesday matinee, so I ran to the theater. I wanted to catch his performance, understudying the role that Jack Nicholson played in the movie. He...
MOVIES
Variety

Paramount Plus Announces New Original Animated Series ‘Big Nate’ (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus announced that the animated series “Big Nate” will debut early next year. The series is from Nickelodeon Animation Studio and is based on the children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by Lincoln Peirce. The 26-episode series follows Nate, an 11-year-old boy, and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade, dealing with disasters at home and detention at school, and using cartoons and drawing to express himself along the way. The voice actors featured in the series include Ben Giroux as Nate Wright, Dove Cameron as Ellen Wright, Rob Delaney as Martin Wright, Bryce Charles as Dee...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Globe Globes Nominations: 8 Surprises Beyond Snoop Dogg’s Trippy Cameo

Although celebrities, publicists and NBC are boycotting the 79th annual Golden Globes, the show will go on — although it’s unclear in what form. On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press trudged forward with its nominations for its dinner on Jan. 9, which currently doesn’t have a broadcast partner because of scrutiny over the glaring lack of diversity among its voters. The organization’s president Helen Hoehne informed viewers on YouTube, where about 10,000 people were watching, that the HFPA had instituted changes to reform its outdated practices, including adding 21 new members. Last winter, a bombshell investigation in the Los Angeles Times...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

From ‘Succession’ to ‘Squid Game,’ Ensemble Casts Rule the Drama Series Race

The winter awards season is in full swing, and this year, the race for best drama series boasts a competitive influx of high-profile and deserving ensemble casts. In a Variety Awards Circuit video presented by HBO, Variety senior editors Danielle Turchiano and Michael Schneider discussed their predictions for how “classic” shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and newer ones like “The Morning Show” may perform at the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Watch Rachel Zegler’s West Side Story audition as she makes film debut

Rachel Zegler is set to play Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story so let’s find out what audition tape she used to land the role of Maria. Of the 30,000 people who auditioned for the remake of West Side Story, Zegler won the sought-after role of Maria. The original 1961 classic starred Natalie Wood and Zegler is bringing the role to life again in the 2021 movie.
MOVIES
wliw.org

Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ will make you believe in movies again

A lot of us had our doubts when we heard that Steven Spielberg would be directing a new version of West Side Story, and not just because of Hollywood remake fatigue. In the decades since it first appeared on Broadway in 1957, the Romeo and Juliet-inspired story of two warring New York street gangs has generated more than its share of criticism, especially over the writing and the casting of its Puerto Rican characters. Even the beloved 1961 movie inspires groans now for having cast Natalie Wood in the lead role of María, and for forcing Rita Moreno, the only Puerto Rican in the cast, to wear dark brown makeup as Anita.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

AFI Top 10 Films of 2021: ‘CODA,’ King Richard,’ ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ and more

The American Film Institute (AFI) released its annual list of the top 10 films of the year today and they include CODA, King Richard, Licorice Pizza and tick, tick…BOOM!. The list is as about as you’d expect, no wild outliers like a Richard Jewell or Eighth Grade or Fruitvale Station. Belfast, a non-American production is not on the list nor was it expected to be. It did, however, receive a special citation, much like The King’s Speech did in 2010.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“We’re Trying to Rebel Against the System”: Pros From ‘Dune’, ‘West Side Story’ and the THR Cinematographer Roundtable

The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Cinematographer Roundtable was recorded remotely on Nov. 8, as the film community was reeling from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. It was also held days before IATSE membership began voting on a new contract (which has since been ratified by a narrow margin), meaning that topics including rest periods and the use of guns on set were top of mind. During the conversation, cinematographers Alice Brooks (Netflix’s Tick, Tick … Boom! and Warner Bros.’ In the Heights), Chung Chung-hoon (Focus Features’ Last Night in Soho), Bruno Delbonnel (A24/Apple TV+’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy