Davenport, IA

Letter: Who's vaccinated?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant has arrived and we are again told to blame the unvaccinated despite the variant is occurring in the vaccinated. These vaccines are the only medical treatments in history where their utter failure is blamed on...

Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
