U.S. Politics

US authorities win their latest bid to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

By Laura Smith-Spark, Claudia Rebaza, Sebastian Shukla
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
US authorities have won their bid to overturn a British judge's ruling that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to face charges in the United States, on the basis of assurances given about his treatment...

