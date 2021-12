Click here to read the full article. Halston is embarking on a category expansion with a new collaboration. The heritage fashion brand has teamed with Aurate on a fine jewelry collection that fuses both brands’ ethos for the holidays. The 12-piece collection includes earrings, necklaces and rings co-designed by both brands that are made to reflect Halston’s well-known glitz and glamour of the Studio 54 days.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationEverything to Know About Fashion Designer HalstonPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection “It’s about going out, showing the glitzy version of yourself and this party mode,...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO