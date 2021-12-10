ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Metaverse Is Here: Facebook's First VR App Is Now Open to All for Free

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIQDn_0dJCsAYz00

Since changing its name to Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook has opened up its first project to all adults over the age of 18 in the U.S. and Canada. In an announcement made on its website, Meta said that the virtual reality (VR) platform released as an invite-only beta last year was now freely accessible to all.

Earlier in October, the Massachusetts-based company announced its rebranding with an intent to build the metaverse, a virtual world where users could interact with each other and even play games. Meta is hiring 10,000 engineers to build the tools of the Metaverse, where users can turn creators and even build their own games using templates and scripts provided by Meta.

In a bid to encourage creators on the new platform, Meta announced a $10 million Creator Fund in October, the website claims that the company will announce the winners of its first-ever Creator Competition later this month.

Just to be clear, Horizon Worlds is accessible only through the Quest VR headsets that the company makes. Once downloaded, users can enter the meta world where all avatars float around freely without legs.

As part of its open launch, Meta is rolling out Arena Clash, a 3v3 laser tag game that users can play. For those interested in an arcade-style multiplayer battle, there is Pixel Plummet. If shooting people mindlessly is not something you are interested in, there is also the option to sit on your broom and fly over Townscity while waving your wand or simply relax on a boat ride in a triple-decker boat.

Interestingly, Meta has also put in a Code of Conduct for its VR Space that it encourages users to read and follow and if you are a little overwhelmed by the floating avatars, you can jump into your Safe Zone and block, mute, or report people, the announcement said.

For those using Quest 1 headsets, there is some bad news though. Horizon Worlds will only be available on these headsets for a little over a month, the company said in its post.

Comments / 35

nunyafkngbiz
3d ago

I hope it crashes and ruins him, and loses everything, and he offs himself, it’ll be a great day indeed.

Reply(2)
15
TruthTeller
4d ago

Facebook is so desperate, everyone is dumping their stock, and the government ran media keeps telling us it’s the next thing best thing…

Reply
6
Huh?
3d ago

I don’t know. Sounds like Second Life with a headset. I tried that years ago and it seemed ridiculous. It’s hard to believe that folks actually pay for digital representations of the real thing. I rather go MTB the Colorado Trail or something in real life.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Interesting Engineering

The Mystery Behind China's Secret Cockroach Farms

Cockroach farming is practiced in China on a massive scale. At present, there are hundreds of cockroach farms in China, with the total number of cockroaches produced annually exceeding the global human population. The insects produced in these unique farms are mostly used in the production of cosmetics and medicines, or for animal feed.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headsets#Metaverse#Creator Fund#Horizon Worlds
Fortune

A 22-year-old breaks down how to join the metaverse

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As a 22-year-old who grew up in the digital age, I like to think that I have a pretty good grasp on the latest innovations in technology. But when I was first approached about taking a dive into the metaverse, I have to admit that I was still confused about what it was, and how to even get started.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
iheart.com

How to Delete Your Google Search History Forever

Some things are just way too embarrassing to ask a real person, so we ask Google instead. To make sure that not a soul sees your most recent Google searches (whatever they may be, we won’t judge), there’s an easy way to delete them after!. Google actually released the “quick-delete”...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
Washington Post

Google fired its star AI researcher one year ago. Now she’s launching her own institute

Timnit Gebru, a prominent artificial intelligence computer scientist, is launching an independent artificial intelligence research institute focused on the harms of the technology on marginalized groups, who often face disproportionate consequences from AI systems but have less influence in its development. Her new organization, Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute (DAIR),...
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

Amazon Web Services Goes Down, Taking Huge Parts of the Internet Offline

On Tuesday, Amazon’s cloud services were affected by a significant outage, which knocked off streaming platforms, a wide range of apps, and Amazon.com Inc.’s e-commerce website. The outage happened while there was large traffic of customers shopping for holidays. Users faced outage issues on Amazon products like Amazon...
INTERNET
CNET

Horizon Worlds, Meta's biggest metaverse app, opens to the public

It's been two years since Facebook -- now Meta -- first showed off its VR metaverse app, Horizon Worlds. The app, which was in private beta until now, is at last open to the public starting Thursday. The virtual meeting space and gaming hub is a familiar mix of existing VR social apps such as Rec Room, AltSpace VR and VRChat, but its creation and coding features could set it apart. However, how successful Meta will be at moderating larger groups and preventing toxic behavior in VR remains to be seen.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Facebook takes a step toward building the metaverse, opens virtual world app to everyone in U.S.

Facebook on Thursday announced that it is opening up Horizon Worlds, its virtual reality world of avatars, to anyone 18 and older in the U.S. and Canada. The broader launch of Horizon Worlds is an important step for Facebook, which officially changed its name to Meta in October. The company adopted the new moniker, based on the sci-fi term metaverse, to describe its vision for working and playing in a virtual world.
INTERNET
The Verge

Meta Portal now lets you view Facebook Stories hands-free

The Meta (formerly Facebook) Portal is getting a number of updates, including one that lets you browse through your Facebook friends’ stories hands-free, as detailed in a post on the About Facebook blog. You can access the feature by saying, “Hey Portal, show me Stories.”. In addition to Stories, you...
INTERNET
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy