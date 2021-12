Ken Matthews, who has held down the weekday afternoon drive talk shift at radio station WHP 580 since 2013, is about to try to break big on the national radio scene. Matthews, an arch-conservative talker whose shows are the place to go to hear early 2022 Republican campaign ads and gun shop commercials, has signed a deal with syndicator Talk Media Network to host a three-hour daytime slot that will be offered to stations from coast to coast, competing for the noon-to-3 p.m. slot that was once ruled by the late Rush Limbaugh.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO