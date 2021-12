On October 11th, 2020, the Las Vegas Raiders rolled into Arrowhead Stadium and hung 40 on the Kansas City Chiefs. It was just the Raiders' second win over the Chiefs since 2014, and they made the most of it, taking a victory lap around Arrowhead in their team bus following the game. News of this stunt eventually got back to the Chiefs players, who put a pin in it. On Sunday, the Raiders made their long-awaited return to Kansas City and, suffice to say, the Chiefs were ready.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO