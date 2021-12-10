WeHo urges you not to drink and drive

On this World AIDS Day, Dec 1, 2021, former members of AIDS Coalition To Unleash Power Los Angeles (ACT UP/LA) announced their plans to launch an ACT UP/LA Oral History Project to capture the historic AIDS activism in the Los Angeles area from 1987 to 1997. Mary Lucey, Nancy MacNeil, Jordan Peimer, Helene Schpak and Judy Ornelas Sisneros spent the past year planning the project whose goal is to document the movement that dominated the gay community throughout the Los Angeles area for a decade, a galvanizing undertaking that demanded healthcare, dignity, and human rights for thousands of those diagnosed HIV+ or with AIDS. ACT UP Los Angeles was a non-violent direct-action group that gathered at Plummer Park in West Hollywood during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, whose administration blatantly refused to acknowledge the growing AIDS crisis. AIDS had grown into an epidemic since the CDC’s first June 5, 1981 report of the new disease in five gay men in Los Angeles (Originally called Gay-Related Immune Deficiency or GRID.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO