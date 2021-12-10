ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Christmas Came Early! Enter for a Chane to Win a Brand New Atari VCS

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zj9hX_0dJCqVma00
ATARI

Atari returns with an all-new video game system! Play more games on Atari VCS! One hundred free Atari classics, modern PC games, Xbox games and so much more. Watch top movie apps like Netflix and Disney. Browse, shop, get work done with Chrome and Gmail. Atari VCS is the new video game system from the company that started it all. Shop now at AtariVCS.com. Use promo code WSB for ten dollars off any system. Also available at BestBuy.com and GameStop.com.

Enter below for a chance to win a brand new Atari VCS, plus Atari Recharged Game Codes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/10/2021 5:00am ET – 12/19/21 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com or on the 95.5 WSB Mobile App select the 95.5 WSB Black Crowes! Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about December 21, 2021, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) Atari VCS console and ten (10) 4 Atari Recharged Game Codes. (ARV: $800.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

PS5 restock: Amazon's next big stock drop has a date, here's when

It's been a good few weeks since Amazon last put PlayStation 5 stock up for sale – but that's all set to change. A new restock date has now surfaced, meaning anyone trying to get a console before Christmas rolls around will have one final opportunity via the world's biggest retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: PS Direct Might Have Consoles In Stock Today

If you signed up for PS5 restock alerts at PS Direct, make sure to check your email today. PlayStation Direct sent another batch of invites to purchase the PS5. The latest invite-only PS Direct restock will be available at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. After the invite-only round is over, there's a chance a public queue will go live. PS Direct has done this in the past, following up a private restock with a public one at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘The Anacrusis’ enters early access in January 2022

Developer Stray Bombay has released a developer update that reveals the early access launch window for the upcoming game The Anacrusis. The Anacrusis will release on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store on January 13 2022. It will also launch on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass on day one (as spotted by PCGamer).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atari Games#Atari Vcs#Christmas#Video Game#Xbox#Gmail#Shop#Atarivcs Com#Bestbuy Com#Gamestop Com#Ga#Wsbradio Com#Wsb Black Crowes#Arv#Cox Radio Inc#Cox Media Group Atlanta
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Volumetric-Capture Startup Tetavi Hires Two Former Warner Bros. Execs

Tetavi, an Israeli startup pitching its proprietary 3D volumetric-capture platform to entertainment, media and gaming companies, has hired two new executive team members: Anuraj Goonetilleke and Bonnka Lim, both of whom hail from Warner Bros. Goonetilleke (above left), most recently Warner Bros. Entertainment VP of emerging technology and innovation strategy, has been appointed chief strategy and revenue officer of Tetavi. Lim (above right), formerly VP of content marketing and partnerships for Warner Bros. Games, has been appointed as Tetavi’s new chief marketing officer. “We have no doubt that the vast experience of Anuraj and Bonnka will allow us to stand at the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Gift a Gamer The Best-Selling Razer Kraken Headset, Half Off Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re a big gamer, then you’ve probably heard of the Razer Kraken, one of the most popular and capable gaming headsets on the market. And if you aren’t a gamer yourself, this makes for the perfect gift The Ultimate Edition has been a huge hit since it was first released in 2019, offering special features and impressive technology for an affordable price. And now...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
T3.com

Walmart PS5 console drop confirmed this week

This week is all about the restocks as Walmart confirmed today that it will release more PlayStation 5 consoles at 12pm ET on Wednesday, December 8. As was the case on Cyber Monday, you will need to be a Walmart Plus member to access the sale. In previous weeks we've...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks confirms brand new family and Christmas box set plans

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks is giving everyone their Christmas gifts early this year, by not only releasing all of its festive episodes at once but by introducing a brand new family to the village too. Following on from last year's streaming success, the Channel 4 soap has confirmed that it...
TV & VIDEOS
No Film School

B&H Giveaway: Light It Up This Christmas with a Brand New Luxli Viola²

LED boards are a hot commodity around here. They're lightweight, powerful, and emit little heat. And nobody does LED better than Luxli—if you've ever been interested in giving the brand a shot, now might be your chance to win big. This holiday season, No Film School is partnering with...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

Amazon Music’s Latest Offer Gets You Six Months of Disney+ for Free

It’s your last few days to grab Amazon’s Disney+ promotion, geared towards Disney and music lovers alike. The online retailer has kicked off the holiday season with arguably one of the best Disney+ streaming hacks we’ve come across so far this summer: six months of Disney+ streaming free when you sign up for a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. Buy:Disney+ Six-Month Free TrialatAmazon The main reason this is a big deal is that, unlike other streamers, Disney doesn’t offer any free trial on its own, so this deal is one of the best ways to watch its lineup of films and series...
SHOPPING
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy