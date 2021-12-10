ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US authorities win their latest bid to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

By Laura Smith-Spark
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

London (CNN) — US authorities have won their bid to overturn a British judge's ruling that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to face charges in the United States, on the basis of assurances given about his treatment there. The 50-year-old Australian has been charged in...

