Yngwie Malmsteen’s Asteroid-Level Force Hits The National

A 1,083-foot (330-meter) asteroid is creating a buzz on social media this week. Yes, it will pass Earth on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Closest approach will happen at 13:51 UTC (10:51 a.m. EST; translate UTC to your time) on December 11. No, it will not strike Earth. At its closest, Nereus will pass about 2.4 million miles (3.9 million km) away. That’s close on a cosmic distance scale. But it’s still about 10 times the moon’s distance. Yet this close pass and others has caused 4660 Nereus to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. It makes close approaches several times each century. And – in part because it comes close and in part because it’s “slow” – space entrepreneurs have cast their gaze toward Nereus as well. By some reports, the space rock is worth an estimated $5 billion in precious metals.
Comments / 0