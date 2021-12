I stopped leaving my keys in my vehicle back in the late 1980's, I woke up one morning and found that my VW had been rifled through, and someone had ripped out my stereo and speakers. I used to live on Oronoke Road in the Town Plot section of Waterbury, it was a very quiet part of town back then, and now too. But, my hometown has experienced a plague of stolen vehicles over the past 6 months, most of which were stolen easily, due to the fact that the owner had left their keys in the vehicle.

