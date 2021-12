Last week, the 2021 Games Awards show took place, and during the event, Google snuck in some tantalizing news that Windows would soon be getting its own client for Play Games. This addition will give PC users direct access to a Play Games application designed and built specifically for PC. That’s great news for Windows users and I would presume that it will be beneficial to the developers of the countless Android games available via Play Games. It’s also impressive for the simple fact that Google and Microsoft have, historically, not been the best at playing well together.

