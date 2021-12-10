Historic building being renovated in Sunbury

Editor’s Note: This is a continuation in a series of stories exploring the Valley’s oldest buildings still in use. Stories on properties in all four Valley counties are online. The Daily Item readers can participate if they feel the series has overlooked a property worthy of inclusion by emailing jstrawser@dailyitem.com

SUNBURY — The owner of a historic Sunbury building from the 1700s is in the midst of a renovation project.

The law office of Fanelli, Evans & Patel, P.C. at 62 N. Front St., Sunbury, is located in the former Basse Beck House, also known as the old Scott House. The exact year of the structure is in question with some information putting the original construction year in 1772 while others in 1796.

“It’s a landmark building,” said attorney Michael B. Smith, standing at the corner of Front and Arch streets. “We want to be good neighbors and here for the long term. We want to make it a source of pride in the community.”

The Daily Item over the last four months has looked at historic buildings that are still in use. The law office has been in the midst of renovations during the last three parts.

The main office of Fanelli, Evans & Pate is in Pottsville. The Sunbury location is the second of three locations.

There are conflicting reports about the building’s origins. Materials from the historical society say the home was built in 1796 by Jeremiah Simpson, a former county register and recorder. Archives from “The Daily Item” have Simpson’s father John Simpson constructing it in 1772.

There’s a stone on the left side of the house near the roof that is etched with “1796.”

Smith also has the original deed framed. The land deed is written by Thomas and John Penn, sons of William Penn. They were representatives of the English king who granted the land to its first owner, Jeremiah Simpson, according to The Daily Item archives.

“The first deed, originally called an indenture, is partially printed and partially hand-written in calligraphy on parchment paper,” according to The Daily Item archives. “According to the deed, the property was rented on a one-year basis for seven shillings. However, a stipulation was included stating that until a house was built, the land was not legitimately owned.”

The first deed was delivered from First National Trust Bank in Sunbury and the second deed was found at a Sunbury flea market in 1972. Deborah Beck, the youngest daughter of former owner Basse Beck, happened upon it, according to the Daily Item archives.

The earlier date is more likely, but it’s not definitely known, said Historical Society President Cindy Inkrote.

“There was an original structure there from 1772,” she said. “It may have been rebuilt or added on to in 1796. The first structure was very small.”

Whichever date is correct, the story of the stones is consistent: the stones used to construct the dwelling were taken from the Susquehanna River. During this heavy work of dragging stones, one of the oxen broke a leg and had to be killed. At this point, an ox roast was declared, and a large feast took place the next day, according to materials from the Northumberland County Historical Society and The Daily Item archives.

Jeremiah Simpson sold the house to John Boyd in 1806, who sold it to Ebenezer Greenough. It was then handed down to Mrs. William Scott. In 1891, the house was sold to Harold McClure, then to Mary Kittera Snyder, then to All Saints Episcopal Church and then to George Beck in 1915, according to archives of The Daily Item.

Beck passed it to his son, Basse A. Beck. The law offices of Robert Walsh and Robert Menapace purchased it from the Beck estate in 1986 and owned it until 2019. Hummel, Lewis and Smith LLP owned the building from 2019 until July 2021 when Smith switched law firms and the new firm purchased the building, according to archives of The Daily Item and Smith.

Smith said the 1980s pink wallpaper was stripped down and the walls were repainted green. The repainting took a month to do, he said.

Two large trees were taken down on the property. The plan is to install new carpet, new furniture and a new roof, but there have been delays, he said.

One delay is supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another delay is waiting for the National Register of Historic Places to approve their plan for the new roof, he said.

Smith said an open house will be held once the renovations are complete, probably in 2022.

There are five fireplaces in the building with four still working. Smith said he plans to get each one serviced to use again.

During renovations in the 1980s, the back of the second-floor fireplace was opened and contents dating back to the late 1700s and early 1800s were uncovered, including letters and a walking stick, according to The Daily Item’s archives.

Smith said the building is perfect for a law firm.

“It’s got character, and it’s in the county seat, and it’s a historic building,” he said.

Inkrote said the outside of the structure has not changed much since its construction.

“The structure itself is one of those buildings that really resonates on how well-built things were back then,” said Inkrote. “It’s very sturdy. No one has modified much over the years. That’s wonderful. We don’t get those every day. That’s important too. It’s extremely well built and sturdy looking, almost fortress-like. No one has messed with it much.”