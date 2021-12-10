ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK court allows Assange's extradition to US for spying case

By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court's decision that the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. The High Court in London...

www.wfmz.com

Colorado State
