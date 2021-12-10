ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Julian Assange to find out whether high court will overturn extradition decision

By Sian Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7zES_0dJCmKtJ00

Julian Assange will find out whether senior judges will overturn a decision not to extradite him to the US when the High Court gives its ruling on his case on Friday.

Assanged, 50, is wanted in the US on allegations of a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

US authorities brought a High Court challenge against a January ruling by then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser that Assange should not be sent to the US, in which she cited a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.

The Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, heard arguments from lawyers representing the US and those acting for Assange at a hearing in October.

Supporters of Mr Assange, who observed the hearing via video-link from Belmarsh prison, demonstrated outside the Royal Courts of Justice throughout the hearing.

The court was told that blocking Assange‘s removal to the US due to his mental health risks “rewarding fugitives for their flight”.

James Lewis QC, for the US, said the district judge based her decision on Assange‘s “intellectual ability to circumvent suicide preventative measures”, which risked becoming a “trump card” for anyone who wanted to oppose their extradition regardless of any resources the other state might have.

He told the court the district judge “entirely based her decision” on the risk Assange would be submitted to special administrative measures (SAMs) and detained at the ADX Florence Supermax jail, if extradited.

However, he said four “binding” diplomatic assurances had been made, including that it would consent to him being transferred to Australia to serve any prison sentence he may be given, which “fundamentally change the factual basis” of her judgment.

Mr Lewis argued the assurances could not have been given in advance, saying they were a “reactive” and “responsible” step in response to the district judge’s findings.

He said they were a “solemn matter” and “are not dished out like smarties”.

The US authorities have also argued Assange is well enough to be extradited, with Mr Lewis telling the court his mental illness “does not even come close” to being severe enough to prevent being sent to the US.

But lawyers representing Assange, who opposed the US’s bid to overturn the block to his extradition, argued that the assurances over the WikiLeaks founder’s potential treatment were “meaningless” and “vague”.

Edward Fitzgerald QC, for Assange, said the “qualified and conditional assurances” were produced “too late to be properly tested” and “do not undermine the principal findings” of the district judge who applied the law “strictly and entirely properly”.

He said the district judge had produced a “carefully considered and fully reasoned judgment”, adding it was “clear” she had “scrupulously applied the test for oppression in cases of mental disorder”.

He told the court: “It is perfectly reasonable to find it oppressive to extradite a mentally disordered person because his extradition is likely to result in his death”, adding that a court must be able to use its power to “protect people from extradition to a foreign state where we have no control over what will be done to them”.

He added the district judge’s conclusion was “justified” because Assange “would be driven by his disorder to find a way to commit suicide whatever preventative steps were taken”.

Mr Fitzgerald dismissed the assurances as “caveated, vague, or simply ineffective”, adding that “none offer any concession or assurance against the application of existing US practice”.

He added that assurances not to impose special administrative measures (SAMs) on Assange or hold him at the ADX Florence Supermax jail pre-trial or post-conviction do not remove the risk of “conditions of administrative isolation”.

The court also heard that Assange had faced a “menacing, threatening and frightening” situation while under surveillance when he lived at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Mr Fitzgerald argued in written submissions that claims of “extreme measures of surveillance”, alongside subsequent “recent disclosures about CIA plans from the same period in time to seriously harm Julian Assange“, justified earlier concerns for the safety and privacy of his partner Stella Moris.

Assange has been held in Belmarsh Prison since 2019 after he was carried out of the Ecuadorian embassy by police before being arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

He had entered the building in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sex offence allegations, which he has always denied and were eventually dropped.

Lord Burnett and Lord Justice Holroyde will give their decision from 10.15am on Friday.

Ms Moris is expected to make a statement outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London after the ruling.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
MySanAntonio

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Can Be Extradited to the U.S., Rules British Court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can now be extradited to the United States, according to a British court ruling made on Friday. The High Court ruling overturns the January judgment that Assange's extradition would be too "oppressive" considering his mental health, as US assurances gave the court confidence that Assange would be treated humanely.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court to rule on investigation into ‘hooded men’ case

The Supreme Court in London will rule later on whether the Police Service of Northern Ireland is sufficiently independent to carry out an investigation into the case of the “hooded men”.The seven justices will also rule on the lawfulness of the PSNI’s decision to discontinue a probe into the 1971 case.The 14 hooded men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques when they were interned without trial by the Army The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise and deprived of sleep, food and water.They were also thrown from helicopters...
WORLD
The Independent

Retired Court of Appeal judge to lead Covid-19 public inquiry

A retired Court of Appeal judge and crossbench life peer has been announced as the chair of the public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic.Baroness Heather Hallett, who previously acted as coroner at the inquests into the deaths of the victims of the 7/7 bombings, will lead the investigation due to begin next year, Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.He said she will bring “a wealth of experience to the role and I know shares my determination that the inquiry examines in a forensic and thoroughgoing way the Government’s response to the pandemic”.I shall do my utmost to ensure the inquiry answers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Reason.com

Why Aren't Journalists Howling About the Assange Prosecution?

On this Monday's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie dive into inflation, civil asset forfeiture, and the extradition of Julian Assange. Discussed in the show:. 1:36: Julian Assange and freedom of the press. 17:15: Inflation and the Biden administration. 32:39: Weekly Listener Question: I live...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Without change, the Supreme Court may nullify itself

The Dec. 8 news article “Panel on high court notes public support for term limits” addressed recommendations in a report from the bipartisan panel of legal scholars regarding the Supreme Court. The court as configured is no longer able to be a fair arbiter of the law or Constitution, and thus we need a change. However, adding more bodies or imposing term limits doesn’t address the problem we have now of egregious political imbalance in a court whose Solomonic feature is to be apolitical.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Police wait for Supreme Court ruling on investigations into events in Troubles

Senior officers are waiting for a Supreme Court  ruling on whether the Police Service of Northern Ireland is sufficiently independent to carry out investigations into two events during the Troubles in Ulster half a century ago.Seven justices based in London heard arguments, at a Supreme Court hearing in June, relating to proposed police investigations into the killing of a Catholic woman in 1972 and the treatment of 12 people, who have become known as the “hooded men”, detained in 1971.Lord Hodge, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales, Lord Hamblen, Lord Leggatt, and Lord Burrows were asked to consider issues relating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Cia#The High Court#Assanged#The Adx Florence Supermax
The Independent

PSNI wrong not to investigate ‘hooded men’ torture allegations, court rules

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was wrong not to investigate allegations of torture in the case of the “Hooded Men”, the Supreme Court has ruled.Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, Lord Hodge said the police decision taken after allegations were broadcast in an RTE documentary was “irrational” and should be quashedThe 14 hooded men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques when they were interned without trial by the Army in Northern Ireland in 1971.The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise and deprived of sleep, food and water.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Migrants jailed for steering dinghies across English Channel ‘just wanted to claim asylum’, court hears

Migrants who were jailed for steering dinghies across the English Channel just wanted to claim asylum, a court has heard.Four men, who are currently serving sentences of between two and six years, are fighting their convictions at the Court of Appeal and its judgment will apply to at least seven others.One of the men called 999 himself at sea, while another tried to flag a Border Force vessel down, and all said their sole intention crossing the Channel was to seek asylum.But they were jailed for “assisting unlawful immigration” after being photographed piloting small boats from France by British authorities.The...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Insulate Britain campaigner ‘surprised’ after judges impose suspended sentences

An Insulate Britain campaigner said she was “surprised” but “glad” after judges gave seven demonstrators suspended prison sentences following M25 protests. Nine protesters were give prison sentences for admitting breaching an injunction, and being in contempt of court, at a High Court hearing in London. But...
ADVOCACY
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Supreme Court to decide whether it will reconsider McGirt ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court could make a decision on whether to keep or overturn its McGirt ruling by early January. The Court will discuss and consider questions about the State of Oklahoma v. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta case. Castro-Huerta was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison, but the conviction was thrown out based on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' interpretation of the McGirt ruling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Iraq
MSNBC

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Liz Cheney raised the prospect of a possible Trump election crime

Just a few days after the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI, and David Williams, the former inspector general for five federal agencies, wrote a joint op-ed for Politico that raised a few eyebrows. As we discussed at the time, McCabe and Williams said Donald Trump could face criminal charges for inciting a riot, noting that it's a federal crime to "endeavor to persuade" another person to commit a felony that includes the threat or use of physical force.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

380K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy