Video: Your In-Laws Are Coming To Town

Oklahoma’s favorite Americana husband / wife duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), are partnering with the Chickasha Economic Development Council for the release of their festive new video (directed by Reagan Elkins with Intellego Media) for their original holiday song “Christmas Town”– Watch Here. The video for the song helps to celebrate the Chickasha Festival Of Light, named by Forbes Magazine and USA Today as one of the best light displays in the United States. It was filmed all around the city at local attractions and businesses with members of the community including Oklahoma City’s KFOR-TV meteorologist Emily Sutton. Click HERE to see a special video of last year’s event which showcases the festivities and the city’s famous iconic 40-foot giant leg lamp.

