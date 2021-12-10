Gift yourself this holiday season to practice self-care

As we escort 2021 out and usher in 2022, it can be helpful to reflect back on the things that you’ve accomplished (or not) and ways that you’ve taken care of yourself. If your self-care routine or practices have fallen by the wayside this year, why not start focusing now on getting back on track? Easy to say, not so easy to do. After all, managing diabetes is challenging, overwhelming, and doesn’t go away. It’s a 24/7/365 job that you have, so it’s not surprising that you may get discouraged and even burnt out, especially when you’re juggling your job, family, and finances at the same time. It’s also hard to stay on track when you don’t have support from someone — you might feel very alone, discouraged, or even depressed if you feel like you’re doing it all by yourself. Top it off with anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s no wonder if you’ve fallen off the self-care bandwagon.

