My adult son has no job. Am I wrong to charge him rent?

Q. My ex-husband and I owned timeshares in Florida. We got divorced five years ago but during the divorce, he decided to pass the timeshares over to me solely. But he never removed his name from the deed, thereby showing him still the primary owner of timeshares. I never received correspondence or bills from the company. He would get them, and it would take him a year or more before forwarding me the bills. Recently he told me that the late payments were “hurting his credit.” I called the company but they would not talk to me. I recently responded that he was in violation of the divorce agreement and I would not make payments until he removed his name from the deed by filing a Quit Claim Deed. He argues he has a vested interest in the property. I don’t feel I should have to pay for the filing of the Quit Claim Deed, and I feel that because legally his name is still on the deed that he should be responsible for half the fees incurred. I’m unable to afford an attorney in regards to this matter.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 17 HOURS AGO