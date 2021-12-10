ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Overnight fog, near-record heat Saturday

By Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae
 5 days ago
Weather remains status quo over the next week as high pressure keeps things warm and muggy for SWFL.

The two big stories going into the weekend will be the heat and the fog. Humidity will keep overnight fog chances high at least through Monday while afternoon temperatures remain in the mid-80s.

Fog should burn off each day by mid-morning, although some may linger for coastal and beach locations a little longer. Rain chances will be near zero as well, with the exception of a rogue shower drifting across from the East Coast next week.

Little chances are expected to this forecast through the middle of the month, as a large ridge of high pressure will block any cold fronts from pushing this far south.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

