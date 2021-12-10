Video: Christmas Easter Bunnies??

This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.

