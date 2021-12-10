ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Video: Seeing Your New Dog

By Ryan Logan
wcsx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you needed something to lift your spirits today, we have that for...

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Creepy Video: TikToker Believes Her Weird Neighbor Ate Her Cat

This video creeped me out. Big time. As such, I thought you might be interested in taking a gander. TikToker @jesslynn8880 is a bit suspicious that her neighbor may have eaten her cat. A video was recorded on her doorbell camera of a strange interaction between the cat and the neighbor the day before the cat disappeared.
PETS
Parade

150 Boy Dog Names For Your New Furry Friend

OK–so you’ve made the decision to adopt a pup. Maybe you’ve already bought a food bowl, plenty of toys, and even some tasty treats. But gathering supplies and preparing for a new furry family member is only half of the excitement!. The other half is–you guessed it–picking out a dog...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
Elite Daily

Buy Your Pup The Dog Toys BTS’ Jin Sported In The “Super Tuna” Video

Pet owners, stop what you’re doing ASAP because you can get the same plushies shown in BTS’ latest music video. ICYMI, BTS’ Jin dropped a special performance video called “Super Tuna” on Dec. 4, and it’s all about fishing. In the video, Jin had fun with a whale toy sewn to his shirt, and his backup dancers danced with squid and stingray toys attached to their outfits — and the Bark the toys are available to purchase for your pup. Here’s where to buy Bark’s dog toys sewn on BTS’ Jin in the “Super Tuna” video.
PETS
Kenosha News.com

New adoptables in Kenosha. Pick your new dog or cat!

What's the right age to spay or neuter your dog? Here’s what to know. When is the earliest your dog can be spayed or neutered? Here’s what to know about the latest research on the topic and more. spotlight AP. Pets are increasingly influencing their owners' housing decisions. By Cynthia...
KENOSHA, WI
Shore News Network

Sweet Beagle is Proof you can Always Love Again

A beautiful Beagle named Chloe had a best friend who was a bunny. The Beagle and Bunny were inseparable. They were always together. The two ran around in the backyard and cuddled in their Mom’s bed. Unfortunately the Bunny passed away and left Chloe all alone. Chloe took it...
PETS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Trust Your Dog's Nose

Your dog's nose will always be a better tool for tracking birds than your eyes, nose, and pre-conceived notions. If you hunt or run dogs long enough, you are certain to have a similar story: A hunter kicks up a bird and takes a bad shot, resulting in wing-tipping or pulling feathers from a bird that sets its wings and glides nearly to the horizon. The dog, inconsiderate of whistle blasts, shouted commands, and the increasing frustration of the handler, takes off to chase. After a long enough period that the hunter/handler has grown convinced that both bird and dog are long gone and lost causes, the dog comes back, tired and battered, with a dead bird in its mouth. Had the dog obeyed a bit better, or had the demands of the handler held him off, there would be a bird out there still, possibly...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
capecod.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Your New Best Buddy, BRUCE! (Watch Video!)

Bruce is a 7 month old male lab mix currently looking for his new home. This adorable pup was part of a recent dog transport from the Southern U.S. and like any 7 month old puppy, Bruce is friendly, playful, and has energy for days!. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOUT BRUCE:
PETS
The Independent

10 best dog coats to keep your furry friend warm and dry

First things first: most dogs don’t need a dog coat, because their fur is enough to keep them warm. However, species with little body fat or very short fur – whippets or Chinese crested dogs are great examples – can benefit from an additional layer, as long as the garment in question is the right size. Coats that are either too small or too large can quickly chafe the skin, leading to sore spots. Additionally, some dogs simply feel the cold more than others, or will hate going for walkies in the rain. In these cases, waterproof coats can prove...
PETS
T3.com

The Furbo dog camera and treat tosser is a perfect christmas gift for your dog

The Furbo dog camera and treat tosser is exactly where we need to be as a society. This ideal combination of tech and utility is a surprisingly simple idea, implemented excellently, and right now you can find a huge discount on Amazon that’ll let you save $131 / £120 / AU$271 on the most ridiculous gift you can get this Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
carolinasportsman.com

Keep your hunting dogs safe with tracking collars

While rabbit hunting last year Erik Stout realized one of his best beagles was not running with the pack. His GPS tracking monitor showed the dog was more than 300 yards from the pack – and not moving. “I knew something was wrong,” Stout said. He followed the...
ANIMALS
Idaho Statesman

’Close the door sweetie.’ Watch obedient bear show off good manners in New Jersey video

“Close the door sweetie.” That’s what one New Jersey woman told a bear seen on video obediently complying and showing off good manners at her front doorstep. “Bears are damn smart! This bear learned how to close the front door to my house,” Vernon homeowner Susan Kehoe wrote in her video’s description shared to YouTube, where she has over 1,500 subscribers.
ANIMALS
TMZ.com

Terrifying Video of Mountain Lion Coming Face-to-Face with Family Dog

Things could have ended much worse for a family's dog had it not been for a pane of glass stopping a hungry mountain lion from making it dinner. The video, taken by a woman in Colorado, shows her dog named Dash frozen in fear as the mountain lion spots it from outside. The mountain lion seems puzzled by the barrier, trying different ways to get in, even tapping on the glass with its paw.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Do You Talk to Your Pet? New Research Shows the Average Dog Understands 89 Words and Phrases

If you're like most pet owners, you likely have full conversations with your furry friend throughout the day, but have you ever wished that your pet could talk back? Your daydream might not be as far fetched as you think. A new study published in the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science conducted by researchers at Dalhousie University in Canada revealed that the average dog understands 89 words and phrases. "We aimed to develop a comprehensive owner-reported inventory of words to which owners believe their dogs respond differentially and consistently," researchers Catherine Reeve and Sophie Jacques write in the journal.
PETS

