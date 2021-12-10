ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert: A British appellate court has opened the door for Julian Assange's extradition to the U.S., overturning a lower court

LONDON (AP) — A British...

AFP

Brother fears Assange may not survive US prosecution

Julian Assange's brother said Monday he feared the Wikileaks publisher would not survive the United States' attempts to prosecute him after his fiancee revealed he had suffered a mini-stroke. Gabriel Shipton was among about 30 people, including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and actress Susan Sarandon, to rally in support of Assange outside the British consulate in New York. The protest came a day after Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said Assange had suffered a mini-stroke in late October, on the first day of a US government appeal against a ruling blocking his removal. The demonstrators were protesting against a decision on Friday by British appeals judges to overturn the ruling after accepting US government assurances Assange would receive appropriate treatment and not be held in punishing isolation in custody.
ADVOCACY
Reason.com

Why Aren't Journalists Howling About the Assange Prosecution?

On this Monday's Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie dive into inflation, civil asset forfeiture, and the extradition of Julian Assange. Discussed in the show:. 1:36: Julian Assange and freedom of the press. 17:15: Inflation and the Biden administration. 32:39: Weekly Listener Question: I live...
U.S. POLITICS
Julian Assange
MSNBC

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
UK highest court rules against gender-neutral passports

LONDON (AP) — A British activist lost a legal challenge at the U.K.'s highest court Wednesday to the government’s policy of not allowing gender-neutral passports. Christie Elan-Cane brought the case to the Supreme Court, arguing that the requirement for passport applicants to indicate whether they are male or female breaches human rights laws.
POLITICS
Reuters

New York criminal case against Huawei still far from trial

(Reuters) - A three-year-old criminal case against the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei is still far from going to trial in New York, despite an agreement in the case that let Huawei’s chief financial officer go free. During a status conference on Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

