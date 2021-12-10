ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK opens door to Assange extradition to US on spying charges

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on spying charges by overturning a lower court decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America. The High Court...

