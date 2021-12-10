ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Opens Door to Assange Extradition to US on Spying Charges

By Danica Kirka, Jill Lawless
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States on spying charges by overturning a lower court decision that the WikiLeaks founder’s mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America. The High Court in London ruled that...

