ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

TEFAP distribution is Sunday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Trinity United Methodist Church will host the next TEFAP commodity distribution on Sunday, Dec. 12, from...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Salvation Army gives update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army is just a little over halfway to its kettle goal of $70,000 this year as of Tuesday. "It's closer to being on pace, but we still need a lot of help," said Maj. Paul James. "Saturday really put us past that halfway mark. Toy Depot, Sleep Shoppe and Smith's Market have really been a help for this season."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Stuff the Sleigh event a success

BUHLER, Kan. — The USD 313 Ad Astra Virtual Academy had a successful Stuff the Sleigh food drive on Tuesday. Although the sleigh couldn't make it to Midway Motors in Hutchinson the dealership provided a bright red pickup truck instead. According to USD 313, the school took in more...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Youth psychiatric hospital services coming to western Kansas

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas signed a contract to open in 2023 a licensed 14-bed acute psychiatric hospital in Hays for youth up to 18 years of age, officials said Monday. The facility to be operated by KVC Hospitals, a network of nonprofit children’s psychiatric hospitals and residential treatment centers, would help fill a void in western Kansas for services sought by children in crisis. After closure of a hospital for children at Larned State Hospital, KVC provided in-patient youth psychiatric hospital serves from 2010 to 2019.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

COVID toll hits 800,000 to close out year filled with death

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Carolyn Burnett is bracing for her first Christmas without her son Chris, a beloved high school football coach whose outdoor memorial service drew a crowd of hundreds. The unvaccinated 34-year-old father of four died in September as a result of COVID-19 after nearly two weeks...
MISSION, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Hutchinson, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Hutch Post

New mask mandate for city of Topeka buildings

TOPEKA– Those visiting city of Topeka buildings will be required to wear a face mask or other facial covering beginning Tuesday, December 14, according to a media release from the city. The mask requirement includes those visiting Municipal Court. This decision was made as a result of increased community...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Emergency management preparing for fire threat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar noted that he hasn't been through a dust storm in his tenure with the county, so his big concern is tree branches and power lines with the wind that will be coming through between now and midday Thursday. Most of the planning his office is doing is related to the wildfire threat.
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Tefap#Emmanuel Lutheran Church#Dillon Living Center
Hutch Post

KDHE: 107 COVID deaths since Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 3,245 to a total of 489,354, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6,875. That is 107 deaths from COVID-19 since Wednesday Dec....
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy