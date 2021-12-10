TEFAP distribution is Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army is just a little over halfway to its kettle goal of $70,000 this year as of Tuesday. "It's closer to being on pace, but we still need a lot of help," said Maj. Paul James. "Saturday really put us past that halfway mark. Toy Depot, Sleep Shoppe and Smith's Market have really been a help for this season."

