Very mild today, severe weather possible tonight, stay weather aware

By Melissa Barrington
 5 days ago

Spring-like temperatures for today as temperatures rise to around 60 by this evening. Showers and storms are likely this evening and overnight with severe weather possible. Isolated tornadoes along with strong winds are possible tonight. Storms should still be ongoing as we start the day on Saturday. A strong cold front will bring in falling temperatures and strong winds Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower and mild. High 60

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely with severe weather possible including a low risk of an isolated tornado. Temperatures rising into the low 60s overnight.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms in the morning with some severe weather possible. Starting out in the low 60s. By the afternoon, clearing skies, strong winds and temperatures falling to around 40.

Back to average temperatures on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures rebound back into the 50s for next week.

