Ware Mechanical Weather update: We could be in for a bumpy Saturday afternoon. Plus dense fog advisory now through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Effective: 2021-12-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Morrison; Todd POTENTIALLY HISTORIC HIGH WIND EVENT TONIGHT .A very powerful low pressure system will track through later today and this evening. Damaging winds with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are likely across all of the Upper Mississippi River Valley tonight. In addition, a line of severe thunderstorms will develop along a very fast moving cold front early this evening. This line of thunderstorms could contain gusts in excess of 80 mph and some embedded tornadoes across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Todd and Morrison Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

