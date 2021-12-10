ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia’s Jordan Davis’ historic sweep; wins Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 5 days ago
ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis won the Outland Trophy as the best lineman in the nation and the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player on Thursday night at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

It was a historic achievement for Davis, who becomes the first SEC player in history to win both the Outland Trophy and the Bednarik Award in the same season. Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh (2009) and Pitt’s Aaron Donald (2013) are the only other players to record the feat.

