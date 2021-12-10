ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice Cooper 12/10/21

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Cooper will be hitting the road in spring of next year. According to RTT News, Cooper will be embarking on a trek on both the East and West coasts starting in March of 2022. Buckcherry will support Alice Cooper on the tour, which will wrap up in California...

Sportsnet.ca

Alice Cooper w/ Buckcherry in Abbotsford

Rock icon, and a member of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame, Alice Cooper is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 with special guests Buckcherry. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a “not-to-be-missed” attraction!
MUSIC
fox17.com

Reba's Place: Reba McEntire to open restaurant, bar, live music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music’s Reba McEntire is taking on a new business venture. The “Fancy” singer is set to open a restaurant, bar, store and live music venue in 2022. Constructed inside a century old Masonic Temple in Atoka, Oklahoma, “Reba’s Place” will feature two stories of dining...
NASHVILLE, TN
foreveraltoona.com

Ringo Starr 12/9/21

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band has rolled out its rescheduled dates — which were first booked back in 2020. As it stands now, Ringo and the band will kick off the season on June 2nd at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre and — as of now — wind things down on June 26th in Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
Secret Chicago

City Winery’s Winter Domes Have Returned To The West Loop

Last year, as winter gripped hold of Chicago and the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining some of the places we turned to were Chicago’s renowned outdoor patios and rooftops. Thriving utopias in the summer months, we saw rooftops and patios reinvent themselves during the winter months with igloos, fire pits, and much more offering memorable nights beneath the stars. One of the places that was doing this before Covid began wreaking havoc on our shores was Chicago’s beloved City Winery .
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Belinda Carlisle on The Go-Go’s Renaissance: “There’s a Lack of Authenticity in Music”

This town is falling head over heels for The Go-Go’s all over again. The pop-punk quintet was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30, and The Go-Go’s musical, Head Over Heels, starring Lea DeLaria and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alaska 5000, is running at the Pasadena Playhouse until Dec. 10. “People assume that you’re put together by a Simon Cowell,” says lead singer Belinda Carlisle, 63. “But we put ourselves together. We had no idea how to play instruments, how to write songs, how to do anything. And going from that in 1978 to being probably the...
PASADENA, CA
weisradio.com

Keith Urban makes a surprise stop at a Nashville high school for a Q&A with music students

Keith Urban treated local Nashville music students to an unforgettable experience earlier this week, when he made a surprise visit to the city’s Hillwood High School. During his time there, Keith hosted a Q&A session with the school’s rock band, orchestra, choir and band program, sharing tips on songwriting, navigating the music industry and more. The visit was a partnership with the CMA Foundation, which works to improve and sustain music education programs around the country.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pitchfork

Superchunk Announce New Album Wild Loneliness, Share New Song “Endless Summer”: Listen

Superchunk have a new album on the way, and they’ve shared one of its tracks with the announcement. The band’s next record is titled Wild Loneliness and it’s out February 25 via Merge. They’ll tour in support of the project next year beginning in late February, joined by Torres, Wednesday, Mike Krol, and Quasi on different legs. Listen to “Endless Summer” from Wild Loneliness and see the full tour schedule below.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share Reunion Performance Video Of 'Rock And Roll'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a performance of "Rock And Roll" from their legendary 2007 reunion show in London, UK. The song was the final encore by the group at the O2 Arena, where they headlined a tribute to friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare...
ROCK MUSIC
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Favorite Spencer The Dog Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer

ASHLAND (CBS) — Spencer the dog, a Boston Marathon fan favorite who inspires runners each year as they pass him in Ashland, has been diagnosed with a terminal form of cancer. Spencer recently underwent surgery to have a tumor and his spleen removed. But Spencer’s owner, Rich Powers, said on Instagram Tuesday the 12-year-old golden retriever was diagnosed with terminal cancer of the spleen. “Although it can be aggressive Spencer is VERY early and considered low grade. Removing the tumor and spleen was the best move we could have done,” Powers wrote. “We are waiting for the doctor to discuss with the oncologist what, if any options, we have and what we can expect.” Powers added that because it was caught early, his family can still expect to have some quality time with Spencer in the near future. “We are constantly reminding ourselves HE IS STILL HERE there will be plenty of time for tears later. We love him more than can be measured and will continue to treasure him.” Powers said there is a chance he may make it again to cheer runners at the next marathon in April.
ASHLAND, MA
gallatinnews.com

Artists greet fans at annual tour bus show

After taking a year off in 2020 due to the effects COVID-19, the Christmas 4 Kids annual Tour Bus Show returned to Hendersonville on Monday, Dec. 13. The event features meet-and-greets with both well-known and up-and-coming artists who give fans a glimpse of what life on the road is like by showing off their tour buses.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
foreveraltoona.com

Wolfgang, Eddie and AC/DC 12/13/21

Wolfgang Van Halen spoke to Classic Rock magazine and shed light on sone of the music he and his late-dad, the great Eddie Van Halen, particularly loved. Wolfgang recalled, “AC/DC was always the band that dad and I bonded over. Other than Van Halen being the most familiar classic rock-era band, AC/DC is definitely my band.”
MUSIC

