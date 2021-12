These nine Halo Infinite tips will help you in the campaign as you push back the Banished occupation of Zeta Halo. You’ll be playing as the Master Chief as he scrambles across the shattered fragments of a Halo Ring, trying to reassemble what’s left of the UNSC after a lethal attack by the Banished. With the help of the Pilot and the Weapon, you’ll be grappling around completing story missions, rescuing UNSC Marines, capturing FOBs and bringing down Outposts. That sounds like a lot to do with some high stakes, so we’ve got these tips to give you a head start in the Halo Infinite campaign.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO