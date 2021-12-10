ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Forecast

fox5ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mike Woods says more clouds will return...

www.fox5ny.com

KCCI.com

Latest forecast for incoming severe weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Closings. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for all of Iowa Wednesday as dangerous winds, severe storms and even tornadoes are possible. More than 140 schools have already announced early dismissals Wednesday. Check Closings for...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Severe Weather, Strong Winds Possible Wednesday

(Iowa) -- The National Weather Service says strong, damaging winds are possible across Iowa on Wednesday, along with possibly record-setting high temperatures and slight chances for tornadoes. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour in central Iowa. A high wind advisory will be in effect for much...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
fox26houston.com

Tuesday evening weather forecast

It will continue to be warm and humid for the rest of the workweek. Patchy fog will also stay in the forecast during the morning hours. A front will arrive by Saturday and that's when the rain will become likely across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: More Mild Weather

Unusually mild weather will hang around for the rest of the week. It'll remain rather cloudy overnight. By morning, count on temperatures in the 40s, so no frost or freezing conditions are expected. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and turn breezy. Highs will approach 70 degrees. Thursday will be similar,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox26houston.com

Wednesday weather forecast

More unprecedented warmth is on the way for today through Friday with records highs at risk each day. Monday's high of 79 in Galveston and 83 at Hobby were both record highs. Expect big changes this weekend with a slow-moving front bringing rain and cooler air.
GALVESTON, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bgindependentmedia.org

Windy weather in forecast

The Wood County Emergency Management Agency has issued the following advisory:. Wood County has been placed under a Wind Advisory by the National Weather Service. As a front moves through our area, we can expect winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The time frame for Wood County will between 10 p.m. today (12-15) and 5 p.m, Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Update

Meteorologist Audrey Puente says it is a cold start to the day. Clouds will roll in and some showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. The high temperature is 54 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Almost As Nice As Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mild start to the week continues, as we hit a very mild 59 degrees on Tuesday afternoon with bright sunny skies. Tomorrow will be almost as nice but with a few more clouds with an expected high of around 55. We may see more clouds from later Wednesday into Thursday, and even a touch of drizzle is possible Thursday night as easterly winds take shape. By Friday we are still looking at mild temperatures, but Thursday we may reach the mid 60’s! Some showers are likely on Friday night and again on Saturday, but with continued mild temperatures. By Sunday a chillier and breezy day is on tap and we may only reach the mid 40’s once again. It should be dry but chilly, for the Ravens game here on Sunday. Have a nice mild afternoon today! Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE

