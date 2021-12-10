New store support center shows AutoZone 'committed' to Memphis

Touting it as further evidence of the company’s commitment to Downtown Memphis, AutoZone officials welcomed visitors to the new Peter R. Formanek Store Support Center at 104 S. Front St. in a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Named for the co-founder and former president of AutoZone who died in 2020, the space combines two historic properties and provides space for more than 300 workstations.

A plaque outside of the new building reads: “Dedicated to Peter Formanek, whose passion for customer satisfaction and commitment to excellence grew AutoZone from a single store to industry leader.”

“The fact that we’re growing from a footprint of 1,500 folks to needing more than 300 seats in the Peter R. Formanek Store Support Center is some indication of that fact that we’re growing our business, and we’ve added jobs here in Memphis,” said Jamere Jackson, AutoZone executive vice president and CFO.

AutoZone Chairman William C. Rhodes III speaks during a grand opening ceremony for the company’s new Peter R. Formanek Store Support Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Besides the workstations, each with plexiglass and COVID precautions in place, the 60,000-square-foot space includes more than 30 conference rooms.

AutoZone invested $20 million in the property.

“Memphis is our home, and Memphis will be our home,” Jackson said. “Every opportunity we get to invest in the Memphis community, we take that opportunity, and this (the new support center) was yet another indication that we’re committed to Memphis. Even though we’re a global business, we’re excited about expanding our presence here in Memphis.”

The grand opening of the Peter R. Formanek Store Support Center coincides with AutoZone reporting first-quarter net sales of $3.7 billion, an increase of 16.3% compared to the same period a year ago. Domestic same-store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 13.6% for the quarter.

Jackson noted the three strengths of AutoZone’s business have been growing market share, pricing for inflation costs and having a favorable macro environment.

AutoZone employees tour the new Peter R. Formanek Store Support Center during a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“The combination of the challenges in the new car market and the availability and relative prices of used cars has caused consumers to pause and maintain their cars more,” he said. “That certainly benefits our business.”

On the DIY (do it yourself) side, AutoZone’s business was up nearly 14% for the quarter, or nearly 26% on a two-year basis, more evidence that consumers are holding onto their current vehicles.

AutoZone opened 15 new stores in the U.S., two stores in Mexico and one store in Brazil during the quarter, which ended Nov. 20. The company had 6,066 stores in the U.S., 666 in Mexico and 53 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,785.

“Our strong sales and earnings this first quarter are a continuing testament to our AutoZoners’ commitment to going the extra mile for our customers,” Bill Rhodes, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a release.

AutoZone’s new Peter R. Formanek Store Support Center is lit up on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“Our retail and commercial sales performance were consistently strong all quarter,” Rhodes said. “Our commercial business growth continues to be exceptionally strong at 29.4% as the investments we are making are positioning us well in the marketplace. We are optimistic about our growth prospects for the balance of the fiscal year.”

One major area of growth for the Memphis-based company occurred in its commercial business, which was up more than 29% for the quarter and more than 41% over two years.

“We have been investing in the commercial business for a number of years,” Jackson said. “That’s a portion of the market where we are under-penetrated. We achieved double-digit growth in that business and are optimistic about the growth prospect going forward.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, AutoZone has remained an essential business and 95% of employees have continued serving customers through stores and distribution centers. While some employees worked outside the support centers, the support centers have been open since June 1, 2020.

Initially, AutoZone pegged Aug. 2, 2021, as their “back to office” date. However, in adherence to CDC guidelines and local health officials, it postponed its reopening plan until Jan. 18, 2022.

“About a month ago, we announced that we were going to do a more intentional return the office strategy beginning Jan. 18, after the holiday,” said David McKinney, vice president of government and community relations. “We’re going to always stay nimble and stay connected to any guidelines or mandates or regulations.”

Looking forward, Jackson is confident in AutoZone’s growth forecasts.

“We’re very well positioned in the marketplace,” he said. “Our teams have executed nearly flawlessly in this environment. Although there have been challenges with supply chain and logistics, we’re navigating those challenges very, very well, and it’s showing up in the results that we’re seeing.”