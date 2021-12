Have fun. That’s what Magic Johnson was all about. Did anyone enjoy the game more than the First Freak of Basketball — the 6-foot-9 point guard for the Lakers? That’s debatable. The way he played, the way he smiled and the way he won, Magic invited us all to the party, and what a bash it was. He is quite possibly the first NBA star that nobody actually rooted against; maybe you weren’t for the Lakers but you definitely didn’t want to see Magic fail. Because then there was no fun. And that’s why we all watched him and were all transfixed by him. The man brought joy to the basketball world.

