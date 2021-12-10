Onslow County firefighter to have ‘long recovery’ after firetruck tire explodes on road

Members of an Onslow County firehouse are counting their blessings after a recent accident left one of their own seriously injured.

Firefighter Lucinda Williams was one of six people who were riding in the Hubert Volunteer Fire Department truck when it crashed on Stella Road following the Maysville Christmas Parade last Saturday.

“We had come across Stella bridge, and the truck started to rumble a little bit,” Williams said. “The next thing we know, there was an explosion and we went for a ride.”

The tire had exploded “in one swift movement,” Williams said, and for about 30 to 45 seconds her husband Joe, the fire chief and driver, did his best to bring the engine to an upright stop.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the engine was traveling about 40 miles per hour when a front steer tire exploded, making the truck uncontrollable before impacting a driveway pipe and coming to a stop in a ditch along the two-lane road.

Firefighter Anthony Schaffer was riding in the front passenger seat and was pinned before being extricated and flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he has undergone surgery to repair a broken and dislocated hip and fractures to his pelvis, the department said.

The injuries have been repaired and doctors expect a complete recovery, according to the department.

“The main impact was on his side, right at the front bumper,” Williams said. “The front of the cab on his side just literally kind of came in on him.”

Of the six passengers, Williams said four sought medical attention after the chaotic and bumpy ride; however, all but Schafer made it home that night. He will likely be hospitalized until late next week, Williams said, and wont be able to put weight on the injured leg for at least three months.

“It’s going to be a long road,” Williams said, who is an emergency room nurse at Onslow Memorial Hospital. “He is going to have a long recovery.”

Looking back, Williams knows things could have been worse.

“Knowing what those trucks can do, myself as an operator of those trucks, physics tells me that truck should have landed on its roof, and why it didn't, the only thing I can give it to is God,” Williams said. “As heavy as she is and as big as she is, she should have went over.”

According to Williams, Schaffer is 27 years old and has become one of the department’s most dependable members.

“Schaffer is one of those people who puts his heart into it – he pretty much just kind of lives at the station,” Williams said. “He has probably the highest call answer volume of any of our volunteers. He is always there.”

Community members are encouraged to show their support for Schaffer by sending items to the fire department.

"He is very lonely right now because they won’t let us in there to the hospital due to all the restrictions," Williams said. "Any kind of cards, well wishes, anything they want to send him, they can send it to the fire department and we will get it to him, just to let him know that people care and to let him know that we are all behind him and we know that we can get him through this."

Schaffer and his family can also be supported through a GoFundMe page, a Facebook donation page or by sending items to the following address:

Anthony Schaffer c/o

Hubert VFD

P.O. Box 57

Hubert, NC 28539

According to the department's Facebook page, the blown tire was new.

“We are finding out now that this is not an isolated incident,” one post said. “We have been contacted by multiple agencies that have had similar incidents. And we are working with the necessary agencies to try and ensure it does not happen to anyone else.”

Despite all that has gone on, the department’s Operation Deployed Santa event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the station at 118 Hubert Blvd. Every child that meets Santa during the open house will receive a toy.

