NEW GROOVE: Bartram Trail's tough, fast-paced play leads to early success

NEPTUNE BEACH — The Bartram Trail boys' basketball team has done a complete 180 so far this season.

This time last year, the Bears were 1-3. Now, they’re 3-1.

A lot has changed. They lost five seniors, including 6-10, 210-pound center Alijah Kuehl, who poured in 17.3 points a game. Losing that much leadership and talent usually spells doom for many teams.

Not the Bears. They’re back and reloaded with a big three in DJ Fowler and Bruce and Bryce Gee — the Gee Brothers — who have average 45 points a game for Bartram.

Bruce, a senior, transferred from Paxon to play alongside brother his final year of high school.

“I expect to help this team win a lot of games this year,” Bruce said.

All-Area:SHARKS IN WATER: Meet the 2021 Volusia-Flagler-St Johns All-Area Girls Swimming team

New Chief:DeLand hires 3-time state champion Rick Darlington as football coach

Last year, the team played more through Kuehl, which impacted the way they functioned offensively and defensively, head coach Jeremiah Teuscher said.

“This year, we’re a little more athletic,” Teuscher added. “We have a little more speed. We try to use that to our advantage, get in transition and disrupt on defense.”

The Bears were disruptive against a tough and talented Fletcher (5-0) team Tuesday, storming back from a 21-point to deficit at halftime to cut the score to four before falling to the Senators, 68-60.

They relentlessly pressed the Senators in the second half, causing turnovers which led to fastbreak buckets and trips to the free throw line.

Bartram's identity this season is more about being tough on defense and sharing the ball, Teuscher said.

In comparison to last year, the Bears have increased their scoring, defensive and offensive rebounds, and turn the ball over less. They average less steals and assists, but they are working to improve those numbers, Teuscher said — especially because they reflect the team they want to be.

The game against Fletcher was a good start. And although they lost, they proved they’re a good team that can compete with anyone, Fowler said.

“We have a lot of senior leadership, something we didn’t have last year,” he added. “And since COVID is not as big of a thing, we’ve had more time to jell as a team. We’re going to be a better team this year.”