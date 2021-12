Federal prosecutors say a man in Texas paid three hitmen to kidnap and kill his ex-mistress and her boyfriend last year. Eric Charles Maund allegedly paid two former marines and an Israeli soldier $750,000 after the boyfriend threatened to expose Maund’s affair. Maund and the three others have all been charged and if convicted could face life in prison. Dec. 15, 2021.

