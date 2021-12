This may be the end of the road for Olympic Boxing. Although the sport has been a part of the modern Olympic games since 1904, boxing’s history of corruption may have finally caught up with it. On Monday, Thomas Back, who heads the International Olympic Committee, declared that boxing, the modern pentathlon, and weight lifting are on the verge of no longer being Olympic sports. According to Back, the International Boxing Federation “must demonstrate that it has successfully addressed the ongoing concerns around its governance, financial transparency and sustainability and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO