More dense fog Friday morning, isolated rain Friday evening

More fog today as the humidity continues to rise and cool, calm conditions return each morning. Today’s fog was a bit thicker than yesterday’s with Dense Fog advisories issued for the Central Pine Belt area. These will sick with us through the mid-morning, lifting by the 10 o’clock hour. By then we’ll be heading towards a warm afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sun, high lingering 10 degrees above average and rising slowly. This warming trend will continue through the end of the week, but will change by the next as a front moves through. That’ll take us back down to average for a couple of days next week, but we’ll be back above our seasonal high of 65 by Christmas.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO