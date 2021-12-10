ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More dense fog Friday morning, isolated rain Friday evening

WINKNEWS.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday morning will bring yet another morning of Dense Fog Advisories across Southwest Florida, but this time to every county. Look for visibility dropping below a quarter of a mile at times for the morning commute. The fog should lift by 10 a.m., leaving us...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
claremont-courier.com

Storm blows through with rain, wind and snow-video

A small rockslide covers Mt. Baldy Road north of Claremont as a winter storm swept through the region on Tuesday. Precipitation began early in the morning and continued through much of the day with occasional bursts of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service recorded just over two inches of rain in Ontario, 2.5 inches at San Dimas Dam and an amazing 6.78 inches at Crystal Lake. Snow finally started to fall in the afternoon at 4,000 feet, with over two feet of accumulation at higher elevations in the San Gabriel Mountains. The temperature remained cold by Southern California standards and as this weather system moves far to the east, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. COURIER photo/Matt Weinberger.
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
WDSU

Dense Fog Advisory for some parishes

NEW ORLEANS — A Dense Fog Advisory is in place, mainly for the western half of our coverage area, until 9 a.m. There is also a Marine Dense Fog Advisory for the lakes and the coast off of Terrebonne Parish until 9 a.m. All of us, even those outside of the advisory areas, could see patchy areas of dense fog, so please allow ample time to drive slow and safe on the roads.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida
WDAM-TV

12/15 Ryan’s “More Dense Fog” Wednesday Morning Forecast

More fog today as the humidity continues to rise and cool, calm conditions return each morning. Today’s fog was a bit thicker than yesterday’s with Dense Fog advisories issued for the Central Pine Belt area. These will sick with us through the mid-morning, lifting by the 10 o’clock hour. By then we’ll be heading towards a warm afternoon with a mixture of clouds and sun, high lingering 10 degrees above average and rising slowly. This warming trend will continue through the end of the week, but will change by the next as a front moves through. That’ll take us back down to average for a couple of days next week, but we’ll be back above our seasonal high of 65 by Christmas.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wgno.com

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until Wednesday morning

Happy Tuesday as a muggy, damp night continues! This morning, we were dealing with dense fog across a number of locations. Another Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9AM Wednesday morning. Remember to use your low beams and maintain caution on the roads. During your afternoon, temperatures will remain warmer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 60s, High Wind Warning Wednesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– A breezy and warm day is ahead. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. By Wednesday evening, high winds develop. A High Wind Warning takes effect between 8p.m. and 3 a.m. as damaging winds of 60 miles per hour move into the area. WIND ALERT High Wind Warning posted for #Chicago. Damaging wind of 60mph + likely between 8pm – 3am @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/a0BJ3mAdWH — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 15, 2021 Temperatures drop by the end of the week.    
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chance Of Showers Stick Around Through Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wet weather moved across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning. Passing showers will be moving in on and off again throughout the day producing heavy downpours in spots. Highs will climb to the upper 70s due to the rain and clouds around. Wednesday evening wil bring some showers and storms will be possible. On Thursday, the rain chance will not be as high but there is still the potential for some showers. Friday through the weekend highs will remain in the low 80s. Spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy