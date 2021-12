President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed Russia's "model" relations with China in a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and confirmed he would attend Beijing's Olympics, as both countries face increasing criticism from the West. The video call came days after G7 foreign ministers discussed Moscow's sabre-rattling against Ukraine and Beijing's crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. The talks also came after both Russia and China were pointedly left out of US President Joe Biden's democracy summit last week. "In February we will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing," Putin said in a television broadcast of the conversation after he said he would attend the Games, calling Xi his "dear friend".

