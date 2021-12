Nebraska senior linebacker JoJo Domann was honored for his outstanding 2021 season on Monday. Domann was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press. Domann was listed as a defensive back on the second team, and was one of the nation’s most versatile defenders throughout his Nebraska career. The Colorado Springs, Colo., native played in 10 games in 2021 before being sidelined for the final two contests and made 72 tackles, including nine tackles for loss. Domann also had two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles on the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO