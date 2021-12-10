ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning in Effect for the Area

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe system that is passing through the area will bring very high snow amounts and dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter...

kiow.com

iheart.com

Severe Weather, Strong Winds Possible Wednesday

(Iowa) -- The National Weather Service says strong, damaging winds are possible across Iowa on Wednesday, along with possibly record-setting high temperatures and slight chances for tornadoes. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 miles per hour in central Iowa. A high wind advisory will be in effect for much...
ENVIRONMENT
Joe Mertens

Huge snow storm expected tonight across Wisconsin

Public Domain photo of a man walking through a snow storm found fromabcnews.go.com. A huge snowstorm is expected in several counties in Wisconsin tonight as well as early into the morning tomorrow. The most affected areas will be in the western to central region of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
mymotherlode.com

Winter Storm Warning For The Mother Lode

Another winter storm is set to impact Northern California later today through Thursday bringing additional heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the area. The National Weather Service has issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet and the Sierra Nevada, from 4 PM this afternoon through 10 AM Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

[GRAPHIC] Timelapse shows when dangerous winds will blow through Colorado

A graphic published by the National Weather Service provides insight into when and how hard strong winds are expected to hit Colorado's Front Range on Wednesday, December 15. Check out the GIF below and see how winds are expected to spike around 10 AM on December 15, set to pound the Front Range for several hours. During this period, winds on the Front Range appear to be forecast in the 70 to 100 mile per hour range, as indicated by the coloring of the graphic.
COLORADO STATE
claremont-courier.com

Heavy Storm hits Claremont

On December 14th 2021, a heavy winter storm hit Claremont and the entire west coast. The storm knocked down several trees and debris throughout the day, leaving Claremont quiet, Here are some sights and sounds from the day.
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
CBS LA

State Route 38 To Big Bear Shut Down Due To Heavy Snow

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — One of the main routes to Big Bear has been shut down due to heavy snow. State Route 38 was shut down Tuesday from Bryant to Lake Williams, cutting off access until further notice to and from Big Bear, according to Caltrans. Just after 1 p.m., Caltrans had tweeted video from Big Bear Dam, which showed blowing snow and gusty winds. Current conditions on SR-38 at the Big Bear Dam. If you must travel in the mountains, make sure you have chains. Even better to wait until the storm is over. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/TASBAVsdYv — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December...
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
iheart.com

Elevated Threat For Severe Weather, Damaging Winds Across Iowa Today

(Undated) -- There's an elevated threat for severe weather and damaging winds across Iowa today. The National Weather Service says strong winds up to 70 miles per hour will hit the state this afternoon, with the strongest winds likely near Des Moines. A line of strong storms is expected to develop over Nebraska this afternoon and move across the state during the evening. The National Weather Service says the entire state has a chance to see severe weather, but the biggest threat is along and north of Interstate-80. Dozens of schools across the state are also either closing early or canceling classes because of the weather.
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

107 MPH Gust Recorded On Colorado Eastern Plains, Almost Category 3 Hurricane Force Wind

LAMAR (CBS4) – High winds are slamming Colorado on Wednesday. The National Weather Service office in Pueblo recorded a 107 mph wind gust in Lamar shortly before 9 a.m. I'm setting in my office with no power. This is what it looks like outside. Remind me of why I spend so much time in Southeastern Colorado. pic.twitter.com/Bdi84VqiGo — Donsteerman (@donsteerman) December 15, 2021 The gust occured just a strong front was sweeping through southeast Colorado. Very gusty winds are expected to continue through the day in that part of the state and virtually everywhere in Colorado. 842 AM107 mph gust just occurred at Lamar, across the eastern plains! Very dangerous conditions occurring across far eastern CO at this time. Please use extreme caution! #cowx — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 15, 2021 A High Wind Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. (source: CBS) Long-distance travel is dangerous and not recommended across widespread areas of the state Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:55:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; White Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 6500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 6500 feet near Alpine, Buffalo Pass, Pinetop-Lakeside, Shonto, Show Low and Window Rock. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Additional snow forecast from 4 AM Today to 8 AM Today: Alpine 0 to 1 inches Buffalo Pass 0 to 1 inches Pinetop-Lkside 0 to 1 inches Shonto 0 to 1 inches Show Low 0 to 1 inches Window Rock 0 to 1 inches .
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Winter Storm to bring Snow to the Mountains and Foothills Today into Thursday .Another winter storm is set to impact Northern California today through Thursday bringing additional heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the area. Snow levels will range from 1000 to 2000 on Wednesday, gradually rising on Thursday. Significant travel delays and difficult mountain travel are anticipated. Strong winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, with amounts of 1 to 3 feet above 2000 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County. * WHEN...4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

