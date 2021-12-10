Winter Storm Warning in Effect for the Area

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Winter Storm to bring Snow to the Mountains and Foothills Today into Thursday .Another winter storm is set to impact Northern California today through Thursday bringing additional heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the area. Snow levels will range from 1000 to 2000 on Wednesday, gradually rising on Thursday. Significant travel delays and difficult mountain travel are anticipated. Strong winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, with amounts of 1 to 3 feet above 2000 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County. * WHEN...4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO