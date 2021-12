CNN has terminated host Chris Cuomo following an investigation conducted by a law firm that turned up "additional information." Cuomo was "indefinitely" suspended by CNN on Tuesday, a day after documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James showed that he was more extensively involved in helping to defend his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against allegations of sexual misconduct than he had acknowledged - either publicly or to CNN management.

