Police are still trying to establish Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s cause of death after her body was found in woodland, an inquest has heard.The 18-year-old disappeared after leaving her home in Leigham, Plymouth, at about 6pm on Saturday 20 November to meet up with friends in town.She is thought to have last been seen at a bus stop on Bampton Road, about a five-minute walk from her front door.The teenager was reported missing the same day and her body was found eight miles away near Bovisand three days later.Musician Cody Ackland, 24, has been charged with her murder.Coroner Ian Arrow on Wednesday...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO