ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

16- and 17-year-olds become eligible for COVID-19 boosters

By Kasey Cunningham, WRAL reporter
WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine appointments are available Friday at local Walgreens stores for teenagers 16 and older who just became eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS Boston

Demand For COVID Vaccine Boosters Grows As 16, 17-Year-Olds Become Eligible

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Public health officials are worried that vaccine effectiveness wanes over time and they believe a third dose will provide continued protection against COVID-19. Just hours after the FDA approved Pfizer’s booster shot for 16 and 17-year-olds, the CDC signed off too. “This is the first time the FDA and CDC have made the decision on the same day so it’s accelerating the process,” said New Health Center Dr. John Foster. “I think all evidence is pointing to the likelihood that a booster with the original formulation, the one available now is going to provide good protection against omicron,” explained...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#Pfizer Biontech
scitechdaily.com

Nationwide Study on Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness for Ages 12 to 18 – “The Vaccine Works for Children!”

A team of researchers at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital contributed to a nationwide study on the effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine against hospitalization in children age 12-18. The study was conducted by 19 hospitals in 16 states. The results of the study, published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, show that the vaccine is effective against hospitalization in that population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wxxinews.org

Pfizer wants the FDA to let 16- and 17- year-olds get a COVID-19 booster shot

For the first time, people under the age of 18 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot in the U.S. On Tuesday, Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla said the vaccine maker had submitted its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include 16- and 17-year-olds.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

(Reuters) -U.S. regulators on Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended its emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

CDC, FDA back COVID-19 boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 booster shots to include 16- and 17-year-olds, making them the first available for that age group in the U.S. Hours later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded its recommendation to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thesiuslaw News

COVID-19 booster doses authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds

Dec. 11, 2021 — On Dec. 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the use of booster doses of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines for persons 16 and 17 years of age who have already completed their vaccination series. Shortly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

COVID-19 booster approved for 16 and 17-year-olds

Today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the use of booster doses of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines for persons 16 and 17 years of age who have already completed their vaccination series. Shortly after the boosters were authorized for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy